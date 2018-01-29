Missing man James Switzer’s wallet turned in, police search for man who turned it in

It’s been over a month since 37-year-old James Switzer disappeared from his Castell Road apartment in the west end.

Kingston police have confirmed that Switzer left his apartment around midnight on Christmas and went to a nearby gas station. Beside his keys and wallet, Switzer left everything including his cellphone behind at his apartment.

Recently, a male turned Switzer’s wallet into the staff at the Little Texas Roadhouse on Days Road. The bar is just a short walk from Switzer’s apartment.

Kingston police Sgt. Det. Jay Finn says, “they believe it [was] found in a snowbank around the bar, but we are not certain until we actually speak to the male that found the wallet. The bar staff have been very helpful. They provided us their security video, pictures of the guy so we can get it out to the media to try and locate this individual.”

Kingston police are now looking to speak with the man that turned Switzer’s wallet in.

Switzer’s girlfriend Kristal Roberston says she is worried.

“It’s definitely gotten me to worry more because now I know that he doesn’t have that so it’s just that I don’t know how to feel and what outcome I should be expecting,” says Robertson.

Since Switzer’s wallet was found, there has been no other sight of the missing man.

Anyone with information on this case or know who this man is should contact the Kingston police.