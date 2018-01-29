Canada
Kingston police want to speak with man who found wallet of man missing since Christmas

A security camera caught a glimpse of James Switzer on December 25th, the night he disappeared.

There’s been a new development in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance 37-year-old James Switzer.

Thursday evening, a wallet was brought to staff at Little Texas, a bar near the Castell Road apartment building where Switzer lived with his longtime girlfriend.

Security footage of the man who returned James Switzer’s wallet to staff at Little Texas, a west-end Kingston bar.

Supplied Photo/Kingston Police

“They believe it was found in a snowbank around the bar,” Sgt. Jay Finn said. “But we are not certain until we actually speak to the male that found the wallet.”

READ MORE: Kingston Police probing the mysterious disappearance of James Switzer

Switzer was last seen on the evening of Dec. 25. Security footage from the apartment building showed him leaving with a bag of garbage, and further footage placed him at a nearby gas station just past midnight on Boxing Day.

Police are hoping to speak with the man who returned the wallet to employees of Little Texas to help with its investigation.

“The bar staff have been very helpful. They provided us their security video, pictures of the guy so we can get it out to the media to try and locate this individual,” Finn said.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is encouraged to contact Kingston police.

