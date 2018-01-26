Day parole granted to Calgary man who killed his mother on Thanksgiving 2013

A Calgary man who fatally shot his mother more than four years ago has been granted day parole.

Andrew Douglas Murray was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother Lois. She was shot in the head while in her Ranchlands home on Thanksgiving Monday 2013.

Court heard Murray was suffering from an alcohol-induced psychotic disorder brought on by withdrawal at the time of the killing.

In June 2016, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars, but with credit for time served, had five years remaining.

Documents obtained by Global News say Murray has gotten the help and intervention needed for a past marred by the bottle.

“You started to drink at the age of 16 to be social and to fit in with your peers,” the board wrote. “Your consumption progressed from a few beers a week to drinking a 26-ounce (bottle) of hard alcohol a day from the ages of 26 to 29.”

Murray, 33, has made great strides since being incarcerated, according to the board.

“You have been attending AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) regularly and have chaired meetings for two months,” the board said before alluding to several other programs he has also been a part of.

“You state no cravings for over three months now and no recent anxiety,” the board continued. “You understand, however, that you can never return to the use of alcohol. You are committed to sobriety and continue to commit to interventions.”

The documents also state Murray takes full responsibility for his actions, something he also did prior to being sentenced.

“You expressed regret and remorse for what you did and understand the impact that you have had on your victim’s family,” the decision read. “You are ashamed of what you did and understand that the anxiety you caused your victim was also criminal because of your intimidating actions.

“You did not minimize these facts and told the board about the strategies you have developed to avoid the chances of relapse.”

While he was granted day parole for a period of six months at this month’s hearing, full parole was denied.

Murray becomes eligible for statutory release in October 2019, while his sentence expires in June 2021.