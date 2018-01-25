Crime
January 25, 2018 3:09 pm
Updated: January 25, 2018 3:19 pm

Man accused of bringing loaded handgun into Saskatchewan courthouse

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is alleged to have brought a loaded handgun into Hudson Bay provincial court.

Devin Sauer / Global News
Police have a man in custody who allegedly brought a loaded handgun into a Saskatchewan provincial court house.

A Hudson Bay RCMP member was attending a proceeding at Hudson Bay provincial court on Tuesday.

The officer was told a man, who was there on an unrelated matter, was armed and in the courthouse.

He was arrested without incident when he left the building.

RCMP said a search of the area outside the courthouse turned up a loaded handgun and magazine.

Donald Cory Schulz, 46, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Schulz made his first appearance Wednesday in Nipawin provincial court.

His next appearance in on Feb. 1 in Melfort provincial court.

Hudson Bay is approximately 325 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

