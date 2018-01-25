Man accused of bringing loaded handgun into Saskatchewan courthouse

Police have a man in custody who allegedly brought a loaded handgun into a Saskatchewan provincial court house.
A Hudson Bay RCMP member was attending a proceeding at Hudson Bay provincial court on Tuesday.
READ MORE: RCMP crime reduction team to address safety concerns in Saskatchewan communities
The officer was told a man, who was there on an unrelated matter, was armed and in the courthouse.
He was arrested without incident when he left the building.
RCMP said a search of the area outside the courthouse turned up a loaded handgun and magazine.
Donald Cory Schulz, 46, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm.
Schulz made his first appearance Wednesday in Nipawin provincial court.
His next appearance in on Feb. 1 in Melfort provincial court.
Hudson Bay is approximately 325 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.