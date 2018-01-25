Sex assault, attempted choking charges laid against Thamesford man arrested in downtown car fire

London police confirm a man charged in connection with a vehicle fire downtown last week is now facing charges in connection with an incident that occurred two days earlier.

Police confirmed to 980 CFPL that the man charged with arson causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and breach of recognizance is the same man charged on Wednesday with sexual assault and attempt to choke to overcome resistance in a separate investigation.

According to police, that incident occurred at a London motel on Jan. 16 but was reported to police on Jan. 23.

The car fire occurred Jan. 18 and left both the victim and suspect in critical condition.

William Louis McDonald, 28, was already in custody when the latest charges were laid and as of Thursday he remains in custody.

Police also reported that local agencies who work with women involved in the sex trade have been contacted about this case.

The release comes nearly two months after a “pink march” outside of London Police Service headquarters in memory of Josie Glenn, whose remains were found in late October.

The man charged in connection with that case had previously faced charges of assault, sexual assault, choking, and forcible confinement — charges local women’s groups say they should have been made aware of.