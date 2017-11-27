Josie Glenn march urges Londoners to wear pink, demanding an end to violence against women

An outgoing, bubbly, 26-year-old London woman is being remembered with a “march of pink,” a month after her remains were found in a southeast London neighbourhood.

The walk, organized by SafeSpace London, will bring together friends, family and community members to honour Josie Glenn.

“Everyone in London should be free from gender-based violence, regardless of race, gender and class,” reads the event’s Facebook page.

“We want to bring our collective voices together, celebrate Josie’s life and unite to demand changes to prevent violence against women, especially against those in precarious positions. By showing solidarity, we will call for policies that hold predators accountable for their violence.”

The march begins at the London Police Station at 601 Dundas Street at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and will move towards SafeSpace London’s new home at 96 Rectory Street.

Participants are urged to wear pink.

Glenn was reported missing on Oct. 23, and her remains were found at an address on South Leakdsale Circle on Oct. 27.

Police arrested Oluwatobi Boyede, 25, at the scene. He’s charged with second-degree murder, and offering an indignity to a human body.

Court records show Boyede also faces charges of assault, sexual assault, choking and forcible confinement, stemming from previous incidents.