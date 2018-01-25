Toronto police officer charged with assault after October arrest of cyclist: SIU

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer faces charges over an October 2017 incident that sent a man to hospital.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit says the officer arrested a 44-year-old cyclist alleged committed a traffic offence near Toronto’s downtown harbourfront area.
READ MORE: SIU investigating Toronto police arrest of cyclist who allegedly ran red light
Officials say the cyclist went to hospital and found to have a “serious injury.”
Investigators say Const. Douglas Holmes is charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Holmes is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
Police said they could not comment.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.