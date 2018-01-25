Crime
January 25, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: January 25, 2018 12:13 pm

Toronto police officer charged with assault after October arrest of cyclist: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer faces charges over an October 2017 incident that sent a man to hospital.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says the officer arrested a 44-year-old cyclist alleged committed a traffic offence near Toronto’s downtown harbourfront area.

READ MORE: SIU investigating Toronto police arrest of cyclist who allegedly ran red light

Officials say the cyclist went to hospital and found to have a “serious injury.”

Investigators say Const. Douglas Holmes is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Holmes is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

Police said they could not comment.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Const. Douglas Holmes
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Toronto Police
toronto police cyclist assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News