63 people arrested in major Ontario internet child exploitation bust

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More than 200 charges have been laid against 63 people, including three teenagers, in a significant investigation into child exploitation on the internet.

The joint initiative involving the Ontario Provincial Police and 25 local police forces took place between June 1 and June 30. It consisted of 264 criminal investigations, 154 of which are ongoing, OPP said.

Fifty-one victims have been identified.

Through the investigation dubbed Project Time, 63 people have been arrested. All of the accused are from Ontario. Three of the accused are under the age of 17, two were in positions of trust and authority in their communities and eight are repeat offenders, according to OPP.

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“Project Time is a testament to the dedication and commitment of law enforcement professionals across Ontario and Canada to protect children from exploitation,” said OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Tara Clark, lead of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy, in a news release. “The results of this operation demonstrate the power of collaboration, the strength of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy and the relentless pursuit of those who prey on the most vulnerable.”

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As cases of internet child exploitation rise, OPP said parents, educators, child advocacy organizations, government and technology providers have essential roles to play in keeping children safe.

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet was developed in 2006 and has made more than 6,000 arrests.