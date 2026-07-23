Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

63 people arrested in major Ontario internet child exploitation bust

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 10:18 am
1 min read
internet child exploitation View image in full screen
A person types on a computer keyboard in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec., 19, 2012. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 200 charges have been laid against 63 people, including three teenagers, in a significant investigation into child exploitation on the internet.

The joint initiative involving the Ontario Provincial Police and 25 local police forces took place between June 1 and June 30. It consisted of 264 criminal investigations, 154 of which are ongoing, OPP said.

Fifty-one victims have been identified.

Through the investigation dubbed Project Time, 63 people have been arrested. All of the accused are from Ontario. Three of the accused are under the age of 17, two were in positions of trust and authority in their communities and eight are repeat offenders, according to OPP.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Project Time is a testament to the dedication and commitment of law enforcement professionals across Ontario and Canada to protect children from exploitation,” said OPP Detective Staff Sgt. Tara Clark, lead of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy, in a news release. “The results of this operation demonstrate the power of collaboration, the strength of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy and the relentless pursuit of those who prey on the most vulnerable.”

Story continues below advertisement

As cases of internet child exploitation rise, OPP said parents, educators, child advocacy organizations, government and technology providers have essential roles to play in keeping children safe.

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet was developed in 2006 and has made more than 6,000 arrests.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices