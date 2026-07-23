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Crime

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Brampton, major crimes investigating

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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Detectives with Peel Regional Police’s major crimes division are investigating after a young man was shot multiple times in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lisa Street to investigate the sound of gunshots.

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When they arrived, officers said they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local trauma centre and is now in non-life-threatening condition.

By Thursday morning, police said they’d cleared the scene.

No suspect information was provided and police urged anyone with information to get in touch.

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