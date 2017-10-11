SIU investigating Toronto police arrest of cyclist who allegedly ran red light

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an arrest made by Toronto police on Tuesday, which left a man on a bicycle with a serious injury.

The Special Investigations Unit said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Queens Quay, just west of Yonge Street.

A Toronto police officer arrested a man on a bicycle after observing him allegedly ride through a red traffic light in the area. The SIU said the 44-year-old man suffered a serious injury during the arrest.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case, with one subject officer and two witness officers designated as a part of the investigation.

Investigators believe that several people witnessed the arrest and injury since it happened in a busy area during rush hour.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. As well, anyone who may have video evidence of the incident is asked to upload the video to the SIU’s website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.