Snow expected for Fraser Valley before big storm moves in this weekend

There is some snow in the forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

On Thursday, snow will fall over higher elevations while it will be raining over the rest of the region.

“Well a number of things going on meteorologically over the next few days,” says Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga. “Thursday and Friday it’s a mix of rain showers with possible snow showers at higher elevations in Metro Vancouver as the air remains cool coming out of the Gulf of Alaska.”

There will be a break in the weather Friday but Madryga says a big storm is moving in for the later part of the weekend.

“A more organized weather system rolls in late tomorrow night and Saturday morning meaning the potential for some wet snow at that time,” says Madryga.

From Friday night into Saturday morning the Fraser Valley can expect to see snow while it will be raining in Metro Vancouver.

Then Saturday night through Monday it’s going to be very wet on the south coast and Vancouver Island.

Parts of Vancouver Island could see up to 160 millimetres of rain over three days, and as the temperature warms up heavy rain will also fall on the North Shore mountains, which could melt some of the snow.

On Monday night and into Tuesday, colder air will spread across the region again and showers will turn to snow over higher elevations.