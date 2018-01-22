BC ski hills forced to close due to record snowfall, high winds

Some of B.C.’s ski hills received so much snow this weekend, they were actually forced to close.
Snow fell all weekend and overnight Sunday, overwhelming some of the mountains and making conditions unsafe.
After more than 100 centimetres fell at Mount Washington Ski Resort over a 24 hour period, the resort was forced to close Sunday.
Dozens of people, including a scout troop, were stranded due to the conditions.
The snow also forced the closure of the road to the mountain in both directions.
Mount Washington will be open Monday.
High winds were mainly responsible for placing all mountaintop activities at Grouse on standby Sunday.
Mountains on the North Shore received about a half-metre of snow on Friday and Saturday.
Cypress Mountain will be open Monday and chairlifts start running at 9 a.m. Five of the six chairlifts are expected to be open.
The mountain received 12 centimetres of new snow overnight, on top of 63 centimetres the previous 24 hours.
At Whistler Blackcomb, nearly 60 centimetres of snow fell overnight Saturday and high winds and avalanche danger forced the mountain to close chairlifts and limit operations.
Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says there is a gap between systems Monday and it will be much drier through the evening.
However, another system is coming Tuesday and again Wednesday night.
“Rain will fall in the Lower Mainland but snow is likely to again be heavy on the mountains with both systems,” says Madryga.
“In fact, more mountain snow will also fall later in the week as the freezing level falls a little more. There is also a possibility of mixed rain and snow in higher urban areas of the Lower Mainland by Thursday night and on Friday.”
