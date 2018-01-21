Boy Scout troop among dozens left stranded on Mt. Washington after 100 cm of snowfall

A huge dump of snow forced the closure of Mt. Washington ski resort.

The resort was closed Sunday after receiving 80 centimetres of new snow overnight and more than 100 centimetres over the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Island resort said a troop of 20 Boy Scouts were stuck overnight, and slept in a lodge along with about 10 other stranded people who slept on the floor.

The snow forced the closure of the road to the mountain in both directions. Early Sunday afternoon the road re-opened to one-way downhill traffic so people could slowly make their way down.

Mt Washington Jan 21, 2018 pic.twitter.com/JrafgJ5LCi — 🦉Faye Hansen 🇨🇦 (@Fansen) January 21, 2018

Mountains on the North Shore received about a half-metre of snow on Friday and Saturday. Whistler received 60 cm of snow over the past 24 hours and more could be on the way.

Another half metre of snow possible in Whistler after ~60cm has fallen over the past 24 hours! @GlobalBC @BC1 #BCStorm #yvr pic.twitter.com/PUnOqH0sUO — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 21, 2018

Other parts of the province have also been hit by heavy snowfall. A snowfall warning remains in place for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, which could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Sunday night.

Over the weekend, much of B.C.’s south coast was hit by strong winds that led to power outages.