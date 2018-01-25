Suspect wanted in Portage Place bus shelter attack arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle

Global News has learned the man connected to a serious assault at a Portage Place bus shelter on Tuesday has been placed in custody.

This comes after police say they began a pursuit just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Portage and Sherbrook Street.

Officers confirmed the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen from Gimli.

READ MORE: Surveillance images show daytime attack at Portage Place bus shelter

Air1 guided the pursuit that ended at Portage Avenue and Albany Street roughly ten minutes after.

Police laid out spikes to end the chase.

The suspect is facing charges including aggravated assault and vehicle theft.

We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.