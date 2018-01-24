Surveillance images show daytime attack at Portage Place bus shelter

A 17-year old man was attacked in broad daylight in a downtown bus shelter Tuesday.

Winnipeg police have shared surveillance images of the incident in the hope of finding the suspect.

Looking for assistance in locating the below male in regards to a viscous attack that occurred in the 300 block of Portage Ave on Jan 23 around 10:30 a.m. Please contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204)986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).https://t.co/vYdmFIbMU6 pic.twitter.com/gsNGuZLtz4 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 24, 2018

A video shows two men standing alone in the shelter outside Portage Place when one man suddenly turns and assaults the other. The footage then freezes and leads to still images of the suspect.

Police said they deliberately modified the video at that point due to the severity of the incident.

The assault happened at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was also robbed.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the victim, a student from India who has only been in the country for a few months, was completely unknown to the suspect.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries to his face and head. He was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204)986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).