Nitric acid explosion prompts evacuation of University of Alberta building

Classes at the University of Alberta’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Research Facility were briefly interrupted as the building was evacuated after a nitric acid explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to alarms going off at the building at about 1:40 p.m., a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said. Once they arrived, the building was already evacuated and a Hazmat crew was called in once firefighters realized a nitric acid explosion had occurred.

Hazmat incident on the 6th floor of the ECERF building at the UofA. No reported injuries. The cause of the incident is currently unknown. Classes and labs have been interrupted. ECERF and the Engineering Teaching and Learning Complex have both been closed. #yeg pic.twitter.com/SlT8GZLDSb — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) January 24, 2018

Three people were in the room when the blast occurred but they were all wearing protective equipment and nobody was injured.

Crews measuring chemicals in the air said it appeared the building’s ventilation system was working well. At 3:30 p.m., the university tweeted that Hazmat crews had cleared the scene and that the building had been deemed safe, meaning staff and students could return.

Notice: EFD Hazmat has cleared the scene in ECERF. The building is safe, and students and staff can now re-enter. #UAlberta — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) January 24, 2018

About 200 people were impacted by the evacuation. No other buildings were evacuated.