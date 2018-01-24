B.C. Dragoons tour Kelowna streets in armoured vehicle

The Okanagan Regiment of the British Columbia Dragoons is showing off their new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAP-V).

The TAP-V has been developed over several years to provide armoured reconnaissance regiments with a vehicle for overseas deployments and domestic operations.

The B.C. Dragoons are training their drivers to operate the new TAP-V.

“It’s not just a replacement vehicle for our previous G-Wagon fleet, it is a completely new platform to operate in,” Course Officer, Capt. Joshua Trowsse-Freeman said in a news release.

“It is loaded with more technology, can accommodate more people and gives us increased safety in conflict situations because of superior armour plating.”

The TAP-V can move troops over more rugged terrain than current vehicles.

It can be used in domestic operations such as floods, fires and earthquakes, and overseas in tactical convoy escort operations.

The public will also get an opportunity to see the TAP-V up close.

The Vernon regiment will be hosting an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.

In Kelowna, Canadian Armed Forces recruiters will be available to meet potential candidates on Jan. 23 and 24. For more information and to contact the recruiters, visit https://bcdragoons.army or call (250) 712-4227.