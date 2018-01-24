Volunteer shortage may result in demise of Moncton charity

The charity Big Heart Small City may be forced to close its doors because the not-for-profit is struggling to retain and attract volunteers.

The charity provides assistance to those who’ve lost everything in a fire or is struggling to pay electricity bills.

“It’s going to be the hardest day of my life when I pull the plug on this organization if I have too. Let me tell you, I don’t want to have to do it. I hope that there’s people out there that will step up and help us,” said the charity’s executive director, Jason Surrette.

The charity provides aid to those in Moncton, Fredericton and Miramichi, and is in need of at least four board members and five volunteers.

But another not-for-profit is offering a lending hand after reading about the charity’s plight Monday on Facebook.

The Volunteer Centre of Southeastern New Brunswick has reached out to see how they can help keep the charity afloat. Assistance could include providing board members, volunteers and business plan consultation.

“We have a very large network on ways of recruiting volunteers and supporting the community agencies. So when we heard of the plight of this small organization, we wanted to see what we could do to help them out, ” says Annette Vautour, executive director of the Volunteer Centre.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the organization is being encouraged to contact Big Heart Small City.