Former CFLer Jordan Reaves acquitted of drug trafficking charges
Jordan Reaves held his face in his hands before breaking into tears in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday morning.
The former Saskatchewan Roughrider was acquitted of drug trafficking charges stemming from a traffic stop more than two years ago.
“This is a very close call, Mr. Reaves,” Justice Rick Saull told the accused, before stating the evidence wasn’t sufficient to prove his guilt.
Reaves was charged after police found a bag of cocaine in his friend’s car on November 18th, 2015. His co-accused, Seif Ali, pleaded guilty to trafficking charges.
Reaves maintained his innocence throughout the trial and was visibly relieved when the judge declared there wasn’t enough evidence to prove his guilt in the case.
He is the son of Winnipeg Blue Bomber legend Willard Reaves and brother of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Reaves.
