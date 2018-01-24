Judge to decide if 3 teens should be sentenced as adults in Luka Gordic’s death

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday to determine if the three youths convicted in the death of Luka Gordic should be sentenced as adults.

Two of the three youths were found guilty of manslaughter and the other of second-degree murder in the 2015 swarming of Gordic in Whistler.

Crown prosecutors are pushing for them to be sentenced as adults.

Arvin Golic has already been sentenced as an adult because he was 18 years old at the time of Godic’s death.

He received a seven-year prison term for manslaughter.

Gordic’s mother, Clara, says seven years is a disgrace.

“It’s terrible! He should get life,” she said. “[The maximum] was 11. He should have at least got 11, not seven. I just think about these murders every day. Not only do I think about Luka, I think about them every day.”

In court in October 2016, it was revealed Gordic was attacked in a “swarming incident” outside a 7-Eleven store at 12:34 a.m. on May 17, 2015.

Gordic suffered three stab wounds — including one to his heart, which was likely fatal — according to the Crown.

The entire incident likely lasted no longer than 30 seconds and was allegedly perpetrated by a group of eight to 15 young males.