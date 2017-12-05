Arvin Golic to be sentenced for manslaughter in death of Luka Gordic

Arvin Golic is set to be sentenced today in the stabbing death of Luka Gordic.

Golic is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Gordic in Whistler in 2015.

In court last October, it was revealed Gordic was attacked in a “swarming incident” outside a 7-Eleven store at 12:34 a.m. on May 17, 2015.

Gordic suffered three stab wounds — including one to his heart, which was likely fatal — according to the Crown.

The entire incident likely lasted no longer than 30 seconds and was allegedly perpetrated by a group of eight to 15 young males.

Crown prosecutor Julie Robinson said the group was “more than sufficient in numbers to make it impossible for Gordic to defend himself.”

READ MORE: Family of Luka Gordic releases emotional video on anniversary of his death

Prosecutors say there was overwhelming evidence the attack was planned by the group.

Golic has been found guilty of manslaughter in Gordic’s death.

Gordic graduated from Burnaby Central Secondary School the previous year and was studying to become a plumber.