OPP seek robbery suspect in Bridgenorth

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Peterborough man following a residential robbery in Bridgenorth on Tuesday night.

Just after 6 p.m., Peterborough County OPP were called to a residence on Garthorne Avenue. Police say a man wearing a disguise entered the residence and demanded to know where the homeowner kept their gun.

READ MORE: Peterborough store offers reward in hopes of nabbing coat thieves

“While the suspect was searching for the gun, the victim escaped to a neighbour’s home and called police,” said Const. Jason Folz.

The suspect left the residence before police got there, Folz said.

The OPP have identified a suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued for Bradley Wood, 29, of Peterborough.

Police are asking anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts or has specific information on this case to contact Const. Irwin at 705-742-0401 the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.