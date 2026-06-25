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Crime

Man accused of exposing himself at Calgary school wanted by police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 7:49 pm
1 min read
Braeside school is a K-6 elementary school, located in Calgary's southwest and operated by the Calgary Board of Education. View image in full screen
Braeside school is a K-6 elementary school, located in Calgary's southwest and operated by the Calgary Board of Education. Global News
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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of an indecent act that occurred at a city school in the southwest community of Braeside last week.

Investigators said at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, officers were called to Braeside School (K-6) for reports a man had allegedly exposed himself to a group of students outside the school.

The students told school staff who in turn contacted police.

It’s also alleged that the suspect grabbed one of the students by their arm, but it is unclear whether he was attempting to harm the student.

Calgary police said officers were called to the school, in the community of Braeside, in the city's southwest around 10 a.m. on June 16, for allegations a man had exposed himself to a group of students outside the school. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called to the school, in the community of Braeside, in the city’s southwest around 10 a.m. on June 16, for allegations a man had exposed himself to a group of students outside the school. Global News

The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival, but after conducting interviews with multiple witnesses, investigators are turning to the public for help identifying him.

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He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up, along with black pants, dark-coloured shoes and was carrying a light-coloured backpack with pockets in it.

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Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has doorbell camera footage from near the school, to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'School bus changes leave parents of Calgary district scrambling'
School bus changes leave parents of Calgary district scrambling

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