Peterborough store offers reward in hopes of nabbing coat thieves

Wild Rock Outfitters in downtown Peterborough is offering a cozy reward for anyone who can help catch those responsible for stealing from the store earlier this month — a free jacket to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the culprits.

Store co-owner Scott Murison says the store’s security camera caught an individual picking the store’s lock at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Murison says the individual left, then returned to the store shortly before 4 a.m. in a silver minivan.

This time, Murison says, he managed to get the door open.

“That gentleman goes back to the minivan, and then two other gentlemen come out of the minivan, open the door,” he says. “They knew exactly where they were going.”

And, Murison adds, they knew exactly what they wanted.

The trio allegedly grabbed, “armloads” of Canada Goose jackets from the store’s racks. Murison estimates the theft cost the store thousands of dollars. The theft, he said, took only a few moments.

Murison wants to see the persons responsible charged, and says the store will give a free coat to anyone who gives police information that leads to an arrest.

“It doesn’t have to be a Canada Goose jacket,” Murison says. “It could be a Patagonia, it could be a Fjall Raven, it could be a North Face.”

“But if we get some information on the people who did this, we’d be happy to offer them a jacket.”

Anyone with information can contact Peterborough Police or Crime Stoppers.