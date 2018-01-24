Middle-aged woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after hit and run in Tsawwassen

A middle-aged woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit in a crosswalk at 12th Avenue in Tsawwassen, in what police called a pedestrian hit and run on Tuesday night.

She was crossing at a crosswalk in the 5500-block when a vehicle hit her, Delta Police said in a news release.

Witnesses to the incident said the vehicle was a Ford Ranger pickup truck that may have been dark green, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator with the Delta Police.

“The driver initially stopped, but then allegedly drove around the woman and fled the scene,” Leykauf added.

Police are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, which includes video.

Meanwhile, 12th Avenue has been shut down in both westbound and eastbound directions so they can investigate.

Police are also asking for witnesses to come forward and provide any information on the incident.