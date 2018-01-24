Crime
January 24, 2018 2:06 am

Middle-aged woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after hit and run in Tsawwassen

By National Online Journalist  Global News

An item lies on the street at the scene of a hit and run in Tsawwassen on Jan. 23, 2018.

Global News
A A

A middle-aged woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit in a crosswalk at 12th Avenue in Tsawwassen, in what police called a pedestrian hit and run on Tuesday night.

She was crossing at a crosswalk in the 5500-block when a vehicle hit her, Delta Police said in a news release.

Witnesses to the incident said the vehicle was a Ford Ranger pickup truck that may have been dark green, said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator with the Delta Police.

“The driver initially stopped, but then allegedly drove around the woman and fled the scene,” Leykauf added.

Police are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, which includes video.

Meanwhile, 12th Avenue has been shut down in both westbound and eastbound directions so they can investigate.

Police are also asking for witnesses to come forward and provide any information on the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
hit and run tsawwassen
hit and run tsawwassen woman
tsawwassen hit and run
tsawwassen woman hit
tsawwassen woman hit and run
woman hit tsawwassen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News