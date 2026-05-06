RCMP continue search for man wielding a machete outside of Halifax

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RCMP are continuing their search for a man reportedly wielding a machete in a rural area near Halifax.

Police issued two alerts Tuesday evening warning people in Gaetz Brook, about 30 kilometres east of the city, about a dangerous man carrying the weapon.

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Residents were told to stay inside, lock doors and windows and warned not to pick up hitch hikers.

The warning was lifted around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect is described at six feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they’ve identified the man, and don’t believe there’s an ongoing risk to public safety, but have released few other details.