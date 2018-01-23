At least 1 dead, multiple injured in Kentucky high school shooting

At least one person is dead and multiple others injured after a shooter opened fire inside a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department were responding to the call of a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton around 9 a.m. ET.

The sheriff’s department said several students were injured and a suspect is in custody.

According to CBS News at least five students were shot and officers are still searching the southwestern high school.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed that at least one person was dead and “multiple others wounded” as a result of the incident.

“Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…” the governor said on social media.

Bevin later issued a statement calling the shooting a “tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities.”

“It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County,” the governor said.



Bevin advised people “not to speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

Kentucky State Police also confirmed that there were multiple victims and one victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The FBI said the agency was aware of the shooting and is assisting with local law enforcement agencies.

Kentucky’s commissioner of education, Stephen Pruitt, issued a statement saying the department of education is “prepared to provide whatever support they need in the wake of this tragedy” to the Marshall County school officials.

“Please join me in keeping Marshall County High School and the community in our thoughts and prayers in the wake of this morning’s tragic school shooting,” Pruitt said in a the statement.

State police said a Marshall County deputy was responsible for the capture of the shooting suspect, though the police force did not provide further details.

Kentucky’s Secretary of State, Alison L. Grimes, called the shooting a “horrific situation.”

“Please keep those involved & first responders in your hearts right now. Prayers to Marshall County,” Grimes said on social media.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said he was tracking the “tragedy” in Benton.

“My thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others,” McConnell tweeted.

Benton is about 190 kilometres northwest of Nashville.

Tuesday’s shooting comes a day after a 16-year-old male student opened fire in a Texas high school, injuring at least one person.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter at Italy High School at around 8 a.m. local time.

The sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old female was injured as a result of the shooting and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

