Police responding to active shooter situation at Texas high school

Authorities are responding to a possible active shooter situation at a high school in Italy, Texas early Monday.

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed units responded to the reports of a shooting at Italy High School and at least one person was taken into custody.

Video footage from the scene shows multiple police units and fire officials outside of the school while students appear to be evacuating the building.

UPDATE:

The kids are being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues. SHOOTER IS IN CUSTODY. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone was injured as a result of the incident. However, Ellis County Commissioner Paul D. Perry said on social media that a “girl was shot and wounded.”

“To confirm: There was a shooting at Italy High School. The shooter is in custody,” Perry tweeted.

Please keep in mind that this is NOT an official government tweet. It is not updated regularly. To confirm: There was a shooting at Italy High School. The shooter is in custody. The girl that was shot is wounded. — Paul D Perry (@pauldperrycc) January 22, 2018

Italy is about 70 kilometres south of Dallas.

More to come.