Rainfall warning issued for most of Nova Scotia, 30 mm expected on Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of Nova Scotia ahead of the arrival of a low-pressure system later on Monday night.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall will begin overnight on Monday before changing through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain by Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax and surrounding areas should expect up to 30 mm of rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Due to the ground being frozen, it’s unlikely to be able to absorb the expected rainfall.

Environment Canada says that could mean localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.