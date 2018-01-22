Large amounts of rain, snow expected to hit New Brunswick on Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of New Brunswick as a large amounts of snow and rain are expected to hit the province on Tuesday.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) joined Environment Canada on Tuesday and issued a warning of their own.

According to Environment Canada, precipitation will begin as snow over western parts of the province on Monday evening before spreading to eastern parts of the province on Tuesday morning.

As the day progresses the snow will change to ice pellets, then to freezing rain and then rain.

Northern New Brunswick can expect between 15 to 30 centimetres of snow, while southern regions of the province should be prepared for 10 centimetres of snow.

The southern portion of the province should also expect 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

Strong winds will accompany the weather, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h on Tuesday evening.

As a result of the storm, EMO is warning New Brunswickers to take appropriate action for the adverse condition, including preparation for power outages and having an emergency kit that will allow them to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours following the storm.

An emergency preparedness guide from the provincial government is available online.