Possible tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Quebec’s Laurentians

Send this page to someone via email

A possible tornado Tuesday afternoon has caused “significant” damage near Harrington, Que., in the Laurentians.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dominic Martel said an investigation is underway but he is “pretty certain” the storm consisted of a tornado.

A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Quebec around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was lifted two hours later.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hydro-Québec reported hundreds of customers remained without power in the area Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Martel said the power outages line up with the path of rotation detected on Environment Canada’s radars.

The Northern Tornado Project said investigators will be in the area Wednesday to investigate.

“Significant tree damage has been reported in that area,” it said in a post on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Under a collaborative agreement with Environment Canada, the Northern Tornado Project is responsible for collecting and analyzing damage information and providing preliminary assessments that can be used to confirm tornado activity.

-With files from The Canadian Press