Continuity, teamwork are key to success in Loyalist Minor Midget Jets’ playoff run

After a sensational regular season, the Loyalist Township Minor Midgets now look forward to a long playoff run.

The Jets finished with a record of 19-2-3 in the Lakeshore League of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

“They’re an incredible group of kids both on and off ice,” says longtime coach Andy Gibbons who has guided this team for the past 10 years.

“We have a few standout performers but for the most part, it is a group that gets along well and plays well as a team and that’s what you look for in a successful squad. Myself and assistant coach Ken Underhill have tried to teach the kids life lessons over the years. Our ultimate goal is to go deep into the playoffs, but if we don’t win, that’s OK, as long as the boys give 100 per cent, that’s all we can ask. An honest effort, game in and game out.”

READ MORE: Minor Hockey Week producing some dramatic overtime moments

“It’s an honour to be captain of this team,” says 15-year forward Liam Dawson. “We’ve had a successful regular season. The boys played hard, never gave up when we were down — we always battled to the end. Most of us have been together with coach Gibbons for a number of years and that continuity is starting to pay dividends. I think we can go deep into the post-season.”

READ MORE: Former Junior hockey star in Kingston is giving back to the sport he loves

The Jets are off to a great playoff start. They lead the Kingston Canadians 2-0 in the opening round. Game three in the best-of-five affair is scheduled for Friday night at the W.J. Henderson Arena in Amherstview. Game time is 8 p.m.