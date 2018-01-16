Former Junior hockey star in Kingston is giving back to the sport he loves

The Greater-Kingston Major Peewees have six weeks to work on a few things in hopes of making and doing well in the playoffs.

“We have a strong team this year and hope to do well in the post-season,” says head coach Brett Rose. “It’s a great bunch of kids with no issues whatsoever. They’re all willing to learn, work hard and play for each other.”

The 12-year old players are coming off a very successful tournament. They finished third at the Taylor Hall Minor Hockey Classic held in Kingston at the Invista Centre over the weekend.

Now, the focus is back to the regular season where the Peewee Frontenacs are in a battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Ontario League.

For coach Brett Rose, it is his third season behind the team’s bench. The former star with the Gananoque Junior C Islanders says hockey is in his blood and coaching is a way of giving back to the sport he loves.

Along with his assistant coaches Ryan Dixon and Don Thomas, Rose says one of the biggest things they’re trying to teach is defensive systems and working on body checking because next year at the minor Bantam level, the kids will be introduced to body contact.

“It’s been a great team and wonderful parents to deal with, and no matter what happens for the rest of the season, I’m proud of what the boys have been able to accomplish,” says the popular bench boss from Lansdowne.

“We will do our very best to make the playoffs and then, let the chips fall where they may.”

