From surf’s up to smashed trees: southern B.C. windstorm in pictures
The wind warnings are over, but the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are still cleaning up after powerful gusts battered the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
At the peak of the storm, more than 73,000 BC Hydro customers lost power, and the Crown corporation spent much of Sunday clearing broken branches and repairing downed power lines.
The winds — which topped out at 120 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island — also caused a number of ferry delays and cancellations.
But while the storm and aftermath caused plenty of headaches — and some damage — for commuters, travellers and homeowners, it also offered locals on the South Coast yet another opportunity to perfect their foul-weather photography.
Residents of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island flocked to social media to share their photos and video of howling winds, epic waves and Mother Nature’s destructive capabilities.
Here’s how the latest B.C. storm looked through your lenses
Well it's been an adventurous morning (after skyrocketing out of bed at 8:05am, after a night of drinks, to a shaking house) dealing with Strata, our property management company and insurance. Yup, we're the ones with a tree on our place, and through the roof. Very thankful it happened how it did and nobody was hurt. #bcstorm #burnaby #ugh
