From surf’s up to smashed trees: southern B.C. windstorm in pictures

The wind warnings are over, but the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are still cleaning up after powerful gusts battered the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

At the peak of the storm, more than 73,000 BC Hydro customers lost power, and the Crown corporation spent much of Sunday clearing broken branches and repairing downed power lines.

The winds — which topped out at 120 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island — also caused a number of ferry delays and cancellations.

But while the storm and aftermath caused plenty of headaches — and some damage — for commuters, travellers and homeowners, it also offered locals on the South Coast yet another opportunity to perfect their foul-weather photography.

Residents of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island flocked to social media to share their photos and video of howling winds, epic waves and Mother Nature’s destructive capabilities.

Here’s how the latest B.C. storm looked through your lenses

Trees down over lines in the 185 hundred block of 72nd Ave in #Surrey cutting power to a lot of people. More details on @GlobalBC @CKNW #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/7ru9oWaoHJ — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) January 21, 2018

#Surfers at #Lighthouse #Park #PointRoberts View towards west . Oh looks like great fun! A lot safer than a few hours ago now the tide has dropped and fewer log javelins in the surf. Only guys no gals!! Come on gals. #WAWX BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gawAVNemMd — Mindy (@MuketyMuk) January 21, 2018