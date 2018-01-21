Canada
January 21, 2018 7:40 pm
Updated: January 21, 2018 7:52 pm

From surf’s up to smashed trees: southern B.C. windstorm in pictures

By Digital Reporter  Global News

Wind batters the Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria on Sunday.

Peter Lawless / Twitter
A A

The wind warnings are over, but the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are still cleaning up after powerful gusts battered the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

At the peak of the storm, more than 73,000 BC Hydro customers lost power, and the Crown corporation spent much of Sunday clearing broken branches and repairing downed power lines.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Wind storm wallops B.C.’s south coast, leading to power outages, ferry cancellations

The winds — which topped out at 120 kilometres per hour on Saturna Island — also caused a number of ferry delays and cancellations.

But while the storm and aftermath caused plenty of headaches — and some damage — for commuters, travellers and homeowners, it also offered locals on the South Coast yet another opportunity to perfect their foul-weather photography.

Residents of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island flocked to social media to share their photos and video of howling winds, epic waves and Mother Nature’s destructive capabilities.

Here’s how the latest B.C. storm looked through your lenses

“Know what? I don’t need to pee. I’m good!” #BCstorm

A post shared by Paul Bae (@mrpaulbae) on

 

 

 
Report an error
#bcstorm
bc january storm
bc storm
BC windstorm
downed tree
downed trees storm
Metro Vancouver storm
metro vancouver windstorm
south coast windstorm
storm damage
vancouver island windstorm
victoria windstorm
Windstorm

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News