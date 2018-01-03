Fog blankets Metro Vancouver, locals pull out the cameras

The Lower Mainland just can’t seem to get a break from the weather.

After a brutal ice storm that left thousands without power in the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver has seen a persistent blanket of fog that’s tracked in and out of the city.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley homes still without power on New Year’s Day following ice storm

On Wednesday night, it got thick enough that Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for most of the region, warning that “near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.”

The weather agency is forecasting the fog to begin to clear by Thursday morning as a Pacific frontal system rolls in.

There is a fog advisory in effect for most areas of Metro Vancouver. @ECCCWeatherBC warns of near zero visibility in some areas. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/rlfTOu9S7X — Simon Little (@simonplittle) January 4, 2018

But while drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads, amateur (and professional) photographers alike have delighted in the eerie effect the fog has had on the city, taking to social media to share their shots.

Here’s how the fog blanketing Metro Vancouver looked through your lenses.

A view from above: Grouse Mountain camera looking down on Metro Vancouver and the extensive layer of clouds and fog. Warmer and clear aloft! pic.twitter.com/IaLAghLQhD Story continues below — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) January 3, 2018