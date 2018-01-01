Fraser Valley homes still without power on New Year’s Day following ice storm

About 2,600 customers in the Fraser Valley are still without power on New Year’s Day following last week’s massive ice storm.

Some customers in Mission have been without power since Dec. 28, while the majority of customers in Abbotsford have been without power since Dec. 29 or 30.

BC Hydro says it has crews working around the clock, however with the temperatures still so cold, crews are dealing with hazardous conditions and equipment frozen in significant ice.

Some customers will still be without power on Monday due to the amount of damage to be repaired.

READ MORE: Thousands in Fraser Valley still without power on New Year’s Eve following ice storm

More than 50 BC Hydro crews were working across the region on New Year’s Eve to repair areas where roughly 9,000 customers were still without power.

During the storm, the Fraser Valley received 40 to 50 millimetres of freezing rain over a span of 42 hours.

— With files from Jon Azpiri