Thousands in Fraser Valley still without power on New Year’s Eve following ice storm

Cleanup efforts continue in the Fraser Valley as the region recovers from a massive two-day ice storm that has left thousands of residents without power.

More than 50 BC Hydro crews are working across the region on New Year’s Eve to repair areas where roughly 9,000 customers are still without power.

Downed wires and fallen trees have made getting the lights back on a real challenge.

A broken water main in Mission forced the evacuation of several homes. Residents displaced by the storm are wondering what will happen next.

“They said they would get me a place with my dog for 48 hours,” resident Shelley Coulter said. “But that’s 48 hours… I have no place to go after the 48 hours. No place to go.”

During the storm, the Fraser Valley received 40 to 50 millimetres of freezing rain over a span of 42 hours.

The Sea-to-Sky area — including Whistler and Squamish — saw up to 60 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday. Fifty-four centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla Summit over that same period while the Okanagan was hit with up to 37 centimetres of snow. The Agassiz area received 66 centimetres of snowfall.