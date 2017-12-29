More than a dozen people evacuated from homes in Mission amid ice storm

The ice storm freezing the Fraser Valley forced the District of Mission to evacuate a number of people from their homes on Friday evening.

Manager of civic engagement Michael Boronowski said at the peak of the storm, more than a dozen people were forced from their homes.

The evacuations were specific to individual homes, due to downed live wires, blown water mains and fallen trees, Boronowski said.

The move came after the city was forced to close multiple streets for safety reasons due to the effect of ice buildup and and fallen branches on electrical wires.

“Really the issue for us has been downed power lines,” Browonowski said.

“A number of downed live lines and small fires due to those. And so we’ve been closing roads and dealing with those.”

As of 7 p.m. on Friday, the district had closed six streets, and was warning the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

You can see an updated list of street closures here.

“It’s best to stay off the roads as we do have first responders and public works crews working all over the district,” said Boronowski.

Evacuees, along with anyone who can’t make it home because of the ice, closed streets, or downed lines are being kept warm in the municipality’s leisure centre at 7650 Grand Street.

Boronowski said the centre will remain open until residents can safely make their way home, though he said by 7:30 p.m. on Friday just three people were still being sheltered at the facility.