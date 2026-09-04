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Weather

4 tornadoes landed in the Prairies during Sunday’s storm, researchers confirm

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 4, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tornadoes touch down in Manitoba, Saskatchewan'
Tornadoes touch down in Manitoba, Saskatchewan
RELATED: Tornadoes touch down in Manitoba, Saskatchewan
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Two additional tornadoes hit Manitoba during Sunday’s storm, the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed.

These new verifications bring the total number of twisters from last weekend to four in the Prairies. Three were said to have hit Manitoba, in addition to the previously confirmed EF-1 storm in Maryfield, Sask., approximately 35 kilometres from the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

The now-confirmed tornado in the community of Kola, Man., caused damage to a barn on a property north of it, according to the project. It said the maximum wind speeds from the weather event hit 140 km/h after it landed around 5:30 p.m., causing damage to trees and crops.

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NTP also said two tornadoes occurred around Elkhorn, Man. Its initial report from Monday could only confirm one, noting that others were being investigated.

The earlier, and more intense, of the two hit around 6:35 p.m. and was described as a “rain-wrapped tornado,” with wind gusts at 155 km/h.

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“Damage to several structures, including barns, farm outbuildings, grain bins and homes, along with tree and crop damage was reported,” according to the project, who said it was an EF-1 tornado.

Then, the second, weaker EF-0 twister in the Elkhorn area landed around 6:50 p.m., damaging bins and several farm outbuildings, it continued.

No injuries were reported in any of whirlwinds, NTP said.

Click to play video: 'Tornado touches down in Western Manitoba'
Tornado touches down in Western Manitoba

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