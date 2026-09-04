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Weather

Environment Canada says Atlantic Canadians could be in for a wet long weekend

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heavy rainfall system moving into Maritimes for Labour Day long weekend'
Heavy rainfall system moving into Maritimes for Labour Day long weekend
Most of the Maritimes can expect the long weekend to be a wet one. Environment Canada is warning of a heavy rainfall system moving in tonight with the potential to increase the risk of localized flooding. David Murdock reports.
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Parts of Atlantic Canada could be in for a soggy weekend as a slow-moving tropical system enters the region.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for central and eastern Nova Scotia, and all of P.E.I.

Up to 120 millimetres of rain is expected in some areas between now and Monday, and some regions could see rainfall of 10 millimetres per hour.

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Thunderstorms are possible in both provinces, which Environment Canada says could lead to heavier local rainfall.

The agency has also issued special weather statements for southeastern New Brunswick and Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula where rainfall of 20 to 70 mm is expected.

Environment Canada says water may pool on roads throughout the region, and there is a risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

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