Skiers and snowboarders spent hours trapped on a chairlift at resort near Agassiz

More than 100 people were trapped on the chairlift at Sasquatch Mountain Resort following a power outage just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Operations Director Randy Murphy said it’s not clear whether the power surge was the reason for the lift going down at the resort north of Agassiz.

“We are currently investigating the damage from the surge, the lift will not be operating until we get those results,” he said.

Murphy said crews retrieved all the trapped skiers and snowboarders manually by a rope evacuation which took about three hours.

“There’s no injuries, no issues, everyone is safe and sound, everybody is happy now,” he said. “Our patrol did a wonderful job communicating with everyone on the chairs, letting them know what’s going on, letting them know they are being taken care of.”

The resort has been struggling with electrical outages over the past few days because of winter conditions.

In a post on Facebook, the resort said ice built up on minor buttons and that Mother Nature is to thank for the Sasquatch Chair going down.