Fraser Valley digs out from ice storm as downed power lines lead to outages, road closures

A major highway has been closed through Langley thanks to downed power lines from an ice storm that hit the Fraser Valley.

The Fraser Highway is closed between 248 Avenue and 260 Avenue after power lines were brought down from thick layers of ice that have battered Langley and the Fraser Valley over the past two days.

Highway 11 was also closed at 4th Avenue in Abbotsford from downed lines. It’s unclear when either highway will reopen.

The downed lines are just two of many projects BC Hydro crews will be working on Saturday as it tries to restore power to thousands of customers.

Almost 29,000 customers were still without power on Saturday morning, affecting areas in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

The heavy layers of ice have brought down branches and split trunks right down the middle. BC Hydro says they have a lot of work to do still and are asking people to be patient.

“This is actually a very unique event for us, we typically don’t see a lot of ice storms,” BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish said. “Crews are facing some challenging conditions out there, lots of black ice, icy roads, which is making our efforts a little bit slower than normal.”

The combination of power outages and icy roads led to a rollover in Abbotsford on Friday night.

Crews were called to Hill Tout Street and South Fraser Way just before 11 p.m. and discovered a vehicle that had flipped over.

No one was seriously injured but a pregnant woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.