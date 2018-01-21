Recipe: Southern-style pit beans and braised collard greens

Chef Jeff Koop of Mamie Taylor’s prepares Southern-style pit beans and braised collard greens

Braised Collard Greens

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Canola oil

4 bunches collard greens

1 large white onion, sliced thin

4 cloves garlic, minced

1.5 L chicken stock

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp Tabasco

1 Tbsp salt

Directions

Rinse collard greens well under running water and pat dry. Carefully remove stalks, making sure not to waste any leaf. Roughly chop collard leaves and set aside.

In a medium pot, heat Canola oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook for two minutes while stirring. Add garlic and cook for one minute more, while stirring. Do not brown onions or garlic.

Add collards and all remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Bring liquid to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until collards are soft and liquid has reduced by half.

Serves 8

BBQ Pit Beans

Ingredients

3 cups dried kidney beans, navy beans or black eyed peas

½ lb slab bacon, cut into ¼ inch dice

3 stalks celery, ¼ inch diced

1 large white onion, ¼ inch diced

2 green peppers, steam and seeds removed, ¼ inch diced

4 L chicken stock

2 cups BBQ sauce (homemade or store brand)

2 Tbsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 ½ Tbsp. salt

Directions

Place beans in a large container and cover plenty of water. Let beans soak overnight at room temperature.

The next day drain beans and set aside.

Preheat oven to 275 F.

In a large pot or casserole, add diced bacon and place over medium heat. Cook while stirring until bacon is golden brown and crispy and fat has begun to render.

Add onion, celery and green pepper and sweat vegetables for 3 minutes while stirring. Add beans and remaining ingredients and stir well. Bring mixture to a boil, cover casserole with lid and place in the oven.

Cook beans for approximately three hours or until beans are very soft and liquid has reduced slightly.

Serves 8