Kent Monkman’s Shame and Prejudice exhibit is visiting Kingston

The Agnes Etherington Art Centre is hosting an exhibition called Shame and Prejudice, a story of resilience by Kent Monkman. The exhibition takes a look at Canada 150 through the eyes of Indigenous people.

“I really wanted to challenge that point of view and get Canadians to think a bit about how Indigenous people experienced the last 150 years” says Monkman.

The Canadian artist of Cree ancestry was asked to go across Canada and collect pieces from other artists that reflect an indigenous perspective.

The exhibit is portrayed through a series of chapters that include work from other artists as well.

Monkman says, “some of those chapters are rather dark. I speak about residential schools, about the incarceration of indigenous people, the creation of the reserve system, but there is also humour in this exhibition. Its told through the voice of my alter ego, her name is Miss Chief.”

A lot of Monkman’s artwork focuses on art history, but this project has a personal connection for him.

“A lot of my inspiration came from my own perspective as an Indigenous person, but also though the history, I wanted to challenge that mainstream Canadian history,” says Monkman.

Trevor Gooden is currently studying history and was visiting the exhibit to get a different perspective on Canada 150. He wanted to “see how it might not be the celebration its meant to be, or it’s advertised to be, and how it really could be something different to different people,” says Gooden.

The exhibition was created a year ago and has made its way to Kingston this month.

The Shame and Prejudice exhibit will continue at the Agnes Etherington Art Centre until April 8.