Premier John Horgan departs for 10-day Asian trade mission

It’s wheels-up for B.C. Premier John Horgan, who has departed for his first trade mission to Asia.

The premier’s office says the trade mission’s agenda includes bilateral meetings with B.C.’s sister provinces, Guangdong, China and Gyeonggi, South Korea.

It says other meetings will focus on investment and trade in a variety of sectors, including tourism, forestry, technology, mining and arts and culture.

Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston and Minister of State for Trade George Chow are joining the premier on his 10-day tour of China, South Korea and Japan.

Tourism minister Lisa Beare will participate in the China leg of the junket in order to lay the groundwork for the “2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism,” according to a media release from the premier’s office.

China, South Korea and Japan are the B.C.’s largest trading partners after the U.S., according to the province.

Horgan will touch down in Guangzhou, China on Jan. 21, and make his last stop in Tokyo on Jan. 27.