Activists take to the streets for women’s march in London

On the one-year anniversary of the women’s march that swelled cities worldwide, Londoners took to Victoria Park to march for equality.

Some activists point to the division south of the border, where the gathering also comes on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. As a sign of the power struggle between Republicans and Democrats, marches all over the world are playing out against the backdrop of a U.S. government shutdown.

Men, women and children all gathered at around 10 a.m. Saturday to hear speeches from a variety of speakers, including London—Fanshawe MP Irene Mathyssen, Ward 13 Councillor Tanya Park, and poet Najwa Zebian.

One Londoner in attendance was Bronagh Morgan, who told 980 CFPL she wants to see equality so children going forward can live better lives.

“I brought my daughter here today so I can teach her that while we do have the same rights as men technically, there is still much more work to be done,” she said.

Bronagh Morgan stands with her daughter to fight for the equality of women all over. pic.twitter.com/MIavM0nB5W — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) January 20, 2018

“As a women, I can have the same job as a man and get paid less for it. I can’t leave my home at night without looking over my shoulder. I may technically have the same rights as a man, but people need to recognize this movement before equality really exists.”

Morgan says one way to achieve equality is to elect more female representatives into positions of power.

“I’m a survivor of childhood abuse and sexual assault. There needs to be more people like me who are elected into government, because right now, we only have politicians who speak on behalf of those with the problem, but not people who actually live with it,” she said.

After speeches were given and songs were sung, the march around Victoria park began.

Bronagh Morgan says she hopes the tradition of marching continues.

“This isn’t an issue in which we can allow for complacency. We need to set the world straight for our sons and daughters, and the only way I see that happening is by raising more awareness to women’s issues,” she said.