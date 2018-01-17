Canada
January 17, 2018 7:58 am

London women prepare to mark 1st anniversary of Women’s March movement

By 980 CFPL

Demonstrators attend the Women's March to protest President Donald Trump, in Montreal, Canada on Jan. 21, 2017.

Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Londoners are marking the first anniversary of the Women’s March movement with a march of their own Saturday through the city’s downtown.

On Jan. 20, 2017, hundreds of thousands of people hit the streets in cities and towns around the world, calling for change.

Organizers say this year they’ll gather in celebration and fierce resistance to raise their voices to say no to violence, injustice, inequality and silence.

“Women rose across the world to march and advocate for women’s rights, and it was a huge success. Women spoke in 2017 like never before, and 2018 is going to be even louder and stronger for women,” said Megan Walker of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

She’s a supporter of the local movement and tells 980 CFPL events like this are a great opportunity for Londoners to come together.

“Last year I marched in the Women’s March on Washington, and it was the most inspiring and powerful day I’ve had doing advocacy,” said Walker.

“This is really important for women to go and be inspired, encouraged, and to know they’re not alone, and that we stand with them in solidarity.”

Saturday’s event gets underway at 10 a.m. at the northwest corner of Victoria Park, wrapping up at about 1 p.m.

City Of London
London
London Abused Women's Centre
Women's march
Women's March on Washington

