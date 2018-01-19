Hulking waves washed up in Ucluelet as winds blew across Vancouver Island’s coast on Thursday

The waters off Ucluelet looked like a scene out of the film The Perfect Storm as waves crashed against the short and sent water spraying into the air on Thursday.

Video captured by Ben Stone showed massive waves rolling over each other and obscuring the rocks near the Amphitrite Lighthouse.

The waves came amid a gale warning for south Vancouver Island, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour.

Waves reached heights of up to 9.5 metres, or about the size of a three-storey building, according to Environment Canada.

Further out, waves reached as high as 14 metres, or the height of about a five-storey building.

But Stone’s weren’t the only videos that people captured of the waves near Ucluelet.

His video showed giant waves barrelling into the coast, stunning onlookers near the lighthouse.

A gale warning remains in effect for the weekend, with winds expected to blow up to 83 km/h on Saturday afternoon before dissipating to 46 km/h on Saturday night.

Waves aren’t expected to be as high anymore, hitting up to six metres on Friday night before falling off to a range of three to four metres on Saturday morning.

There’s also a gale warning for the Straight of Georgia south of Nanaimo, which touches Vancouver.

There, winds of up to 80 km/h are expected to hit over the weekend.

There could be power outages and ferry cancellations, said Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.