Winds of up to 80 km/h could hit Vancouver area and knock out power this weekend

Stormy weather dominated weather conditions off the west coast of Vancouver Island this week.

Now, it’s the Lower Mainland’s turn.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon expects high winds to blow through Metro Vancouver on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

The storm could bring winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour to the Tsawwassen area and as much as 72 km/h to Vancouver.

A storm that strong could bring power outages, tree damage and ferry cancellations, she added.

“Do not go to bed Saturday night without having a flashlight,” Gordon warned.

Other areas that could see high winds include Abbotsford (65 km/h), Sechelt (67 km/h), Saanich (65 km/h) and Victoria (60 km/h).

Environment Canada has a gale warning in effect for the waters of the Strait of Georgia south of Nanaimo.

That area could see winds of up to 46 km/h late Saturday morning before they grow to about 65 km/h in the afternoon. Showers are expected alongside them.

But the storm isn’t bad news for everyone.

Skiers will undoubtedly be happy with the news that the weekend weather could bring more snow to the mountains, but that’s not as positive for people who have to travel through mountain passes.

Whistler could see 50 to 100 centimetres, and so could areas around the Coquihalla Highway by the end of the weekend.