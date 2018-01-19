Crime
January 19, 2018 1:35 pm

Stabbed 28-year-old man is Edmonton’s 2nd homicide victim of 2018

By Online Journalist  Global News

Friends and family have identified Jarvis Katz, 28, as the man who was fatally stabbed on Monday in northeast Edmonton.

A man who died in hospital two days after being stabbed in north Edmonton this week is the city’s second homicide victim of 2018.

An autopsy confirmed Jarvis Katz, 28, died of a stab wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Edmonton police were called to a reported assault at a home on 80 Street near 118 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Edmonton police identify man who died after stabbing near Northlands

Three houses and a duplex were taped off west of Northlands while police investigated.

Edmonton police investigated the fatal stabbing of Jarvis Katz, 28, at a home on 80 Street near 118 Avenue on Monday, Jan, 15, 2018.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Katz, suffering from a stab wound, was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday morning.

Police said homicide detectives continue to seek information about the assault and the events leading up to it. Anyone with information about this incident or Katz’s activities prior to the assault is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Crime
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton homicides 2018
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Homicide
Jarvis Katz
Jarvis Katz homicide
Stabbing

