Stabbed 28-year-old man is Edmonton’s 2nd homicide victim of 2018

A man who died in hospital two days after being stabbed in north Edmonton this week is the city’s second homicide victim of 2018.

An autopsy confirmed Jarvis Katz, 28, died of a stab wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Edmonton police were called to a reported assault at a home on 80 Street near 118 Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Edmonton police identify man who died after stabbing near Northlands

Three houses and a duplex were taped off west of Northlands while police investigated.

Katz, suffering from a stab wound, was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday morning.

Police said homicide detectives continue to seek information about the assault and the events leading up to it. Anyone with information about this incident or Katz’s activities prior to the assault is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

No arrests have been made in this case.